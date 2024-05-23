Riverside softball: Beavers' season ends via 10-0 loss to Walsh Jesuit in regional semifinal

May 22—YOUNGSTOWN — The Riverside softball team recalibrated the bar of success for the program this season by qualifying for the regional tournament for the first time since 2007.

After a 10-0 loss in the Youngstown State Regional on May 22, the Beavers know where the next bar is set: It's the Walsh Jesuit Warriors.

Natalie Susa pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12, in the five-inning, run-rule game. The win puts Walsh Jesuit (22-0) in the regional final on May 24 against Austintown-Fitch (20-1), a 2-1 winner over Amherst in the first semifinal on May 22.

Riverside? The Beavers go home to start working toward the next bar of success next season.

"We said we were playing with house money today," Coach Bill Ross said. "People didn't expect us to be here. I'm proud of the girls for getting here. They came in and battled. Even when we were down runs, we were still getting runners on and battling through innings. I couldn't be more proud of my girls. Most teams are at home now. We are here and getting that experience."

Riverside went 0-2 against Walsh Jesuit this season by a total count of 23-0. They had three hits in two games and were struck out 27 times by University of Minnesota signee Susa. Clara Granchi and Milana McCaleb each reached on infield singles for the only Riverside hits of the game.

"Natalie pitched outstanding today," Ross said. "She was throwing smoke today. We wish them luck. That's a great team over there. They get all the credit."

Said McCaleb, one of only two seniors in the Riverside lineup, "She throws all over the place — a lot of rise balls, outside ... we just couldn't hit it."

Meanwhile, Walsh had few troubles getting to Granchi, Riverside's sophomore hurler. The Warriors put four runs on the board in the first inning, thanks in part to RBI singles from Caleigh Shaulis and Renee Brown.

An inning later, McKayla McGee ripped and RBI single to score Sienna Tepley. Then in the third, Brooklyn Marchette — daughter of former All-American wrestler Sonny Marchette — delivered a two-run single to help make it 8-0.

The game ended in walk-off fashion via Brianna Wise's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.

Walsh Jesuit, coached by Tony Scibelli, boasts a roster full of college-level talent. Aside from Susa, Tepley is headed to West Point to play softball, Shaulis to Kent State and McGee to Akron.

On the flip side, Riverside is ultra-young.

"We've got a lot back," Ross said. "Obviously we're going miss the heck out of this kid (he points to McCaleb) and Riley (Baca) in right field. We have to replace 2/2 of our outfield next year. We've got a lot of kids back. We're excited about that, but we're going to miss those two."

Said McCaleb, "It was a lot of fun over the last four years. I love all the girls on the team. I am sad I have to leave them, but I'm excited to see where they go next year."

THE SCORE

Walsh Jesuit 10, Riverside 0