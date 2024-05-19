Riverside’s Rick Solis awarded 4A District Coach of the Year

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Riverside baseball head coach Rick Solis awarded 5a District Coach of the Year following the 2024 season.

@rhsrangerbsb Congratulations to our 2024 District 1-4A Coach of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/fpEYDfpzjY — Coach Velazquez (@Gvelazquez_yisd) May 17, 2024

Solis finished his 8th year coaching the Rangers, leading the team to a 21-8-2 record. That was good enough to earn themselves a spot in playoffs making it as far as the area round.

The Ysleta High School graduate is a local legend when it comes to the game of baseball, playing at the University of Louisiana and Northwestern State University. Following the infielders collegiate career, Solis went on to play for the Dodgers organization.

Solis is a hall of famer in the Sun City, now adding yet another accolade to his already decorated resume.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.