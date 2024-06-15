Riverside High introduces Daniel Chavez as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside High School officially introduced Daniel Chavez as the school’s new head football coach and athletic coordinator on Friday.

Riverside promoted Chavez to head coach after he spent the last five seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. Chavez was Gary Recoder’s first hire when Recoder took the head coaching job at Riverside in 2019.

Chavez will take the reins of the program after Recoder departed for the head coaching job at Bel Air High School.

Chavez is very familiar with what Riverside Rangers football is all about and is ready to tackle the task of leading the program now.

“I grew up in this area. I went to elementary school down the street and when I got the opportunity come back [to Riverside] six years ago, I bit at the opportunity because this is where I want to be,” Chavez said on Friday. “It’s for the past six years, it’s never been ‘I have to go to work.’ It’s ‘I get to go to work.’ These kids have had success and I look forward to the challenge of being able to continue that success.”

Chavez will now be tasked with continuing Riverside’s winning ways on the football field.

