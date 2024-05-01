Riverside football standout Carlos Rojas receives offer from UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside High School football standout Carlos Rojas announced he received an offer from UTEP on Tuesday.

This is Rojas’ first NCAA Division I FBS offer.

Last season, as a freshman at Riverside, Rojas collected 930 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, and was averaging 21.6 yards per catch.

The soon-to-be sophomore is definitely a player to watch out for at Riverside this upcoming season.

