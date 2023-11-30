Riverside football ready to take next step to TSSAA football state champion

Johnnie Frost was coming off the field after his Riverside Panthers had just taken down Huntingdon, 24-7, in a TSSAA football Class 2A quarterfinal game on the road.

One of Frost’s seniors, Parker Wilks, stopped the eighth-year coach.

After redeeming a seven-point loss to Huntingdon earlier in the season with a 17-point win, Wilks was excited about the win and talked with Frost about his dreams of the not-so-distant future while recalling his past.

“Coach, I don’t know if you realize this or not,” Frost recalled. “When we were freshmen, we made the quarterfinals. Our sophomore year, we made the semifinals and then our junior year, we were runner-up. This is what we’ve worked for the last four years, we’ve only got one thing left to do.”

Now, Riverside (12-2) is making the trip to Chattanooga once again to face another tough challenge in East Robertson (13-1). The two play at 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday in the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The football season is chaotic enough, especially when making a deep playoff run – but Wilks’ statement made Frost stop and think.

“It struck a chord, man,” Frost said. “It almost made me tear up. I didn’t even realize that these kids realize a little more sometimes. Coaches get so caught up in the game plan, studying and translating our information to the kids that we forget these kids understand. They know what’s going on and they take these situations to heart.”

Taking the games to heart, that’s what Frost has been excited about most with this batch of Panthers. Last year’s squad was just one key play away from securing the school’s first BlueCross Bowl victory in its history. But Tyner took the 26-24 win to escape with its second state title in school history.

Being so close, yet so far, sparked an innate hunger in the Panthers that they wanted to make sure that they didn’t feel the same pain they did last December in Chattanooga.

“The kids notice it and have that self-motivation,” Frost said. “That’s something I’ve noticed happen this year more so than other coaches. … I’ve been coaching for 31 years, and I’ve always been told by coaches I’ve coached under that if you have to be a coach-led team, you’re not going to have as much success as if you’re a player-led team. I feel like players are the ones that lead this team. What Parker said solidified that a little bit.”

East Robertson is playing in its first BlueCross Bowl. Meanwhile, the Panthers will be making their second-ever appearance.

“Man, they’re good,” Frost said of East Robertson. “We’ll have to be on top of our game and bring our A-Game, because we know they’re going to bring theirs.”

Through the 14 games, the Panthers are averaging 38.9 points per game while allowing just 13.9 points per game. That’s including a 35-13 season-opening loss to Collierville in which Riverside was excited to schedule and use as a measuring stick to see how it stacked up against 6A talent. Meanwhile, East Robertson averages 38.9 points and is giving up 13.1 points with three shutouts.

“You just never know,” Frost said. “Football is 11 one-on-one battles and it’s who’s going to play the hardest, the longest.”

