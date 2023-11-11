Riverside football goes down fighting in 21-0 playoff loss to Hoban

Nov. 10—TWINSBURG — The Riverside Beavers gave everything they had Nov. 10 in their Division II semifinal playoff game with Akron Hoban, but in the end the Knights proved they deserved to be the No. 1 seed in Region 5.

Hoban scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and scored another on the opening drive of the third quarter to eliminate the foutrh-seeded Beavers, 21-0, at Tiger Stadium in Twinsburg.

The Beavers never quit. They moved the ball deep into Hoban territory twice in the fourth quarter, but both times the Knights' defense prevailed, once by taking the ball away on downs and once on an interception by Caleb Jones.

Riverside coach Dave Bors had a stirring message for his football team Friday night after they were defeated by Akron Hoban, 21-0, in a Division II, Region 5 playoff game at Twinsburg. @NHPreps @_RHSFootball pic.twitter.com/WvQnPQyhHK

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 11, 2023

Riverside finishes 10-3. Hoban, 11-1, advances to the regional final against Walsh Jesuit.

The Riverside team gathered in one end zone after the game and each coach was given the opportunity to say something. Each had a similar message — how proud they were to have coached the team, how the current Beavers set a new standard for the players that will follow them. Some of Dave Bors' assistants have been coaching this senior class since before the players were in the sixth grade.

"We fought," Bors said after addressing his team. "Obviously the scoreboard didn't go the way we wanted it to, but as a competitor and as a fighter, that's what we wanted to see. We had a few mistakes, and they're a tremendous football team.

"They're very well coached. They're very talented. You can't make mistakes like that against these guys, but we fought. We never gave up. We never surrendered, and for that I'm extremely proud of our guys."

The Knights won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, choosing to put their smothering defense on the field first. It turned out to be the right decision, because Hoban linebacker Tanner Mintz intercepted a swing pass from Mikey Maloney on third down and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown with 10:24 left in the first quarter.

The Beavers advanced to midfield later in the first quarter and, facing fourth-and-one, decided to go for it. Hoban made the stop and the Knights took over, relying mainly on their ground game to drive toward the goal line.

The Knights had to fight for every yard, but in the end Jones burrowed in from the 1 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter to open up a 14-0 lead.

Both defenses dominated the first half. The Beavers had 91 yards of offense. The Knights had only 82 yards despite the two touchdowns.

Elbert Hill returned the third quarter kickoff to the Riverside 35, then six plays later, Jones scored his second touchdown on an eight-yard scamper around left tackle.

The Knights haven't allowed any team to score more than 16 points in a game this season. They sacked Maloney six times for 50 yards,

Maloney was 15-of-28 for 192 yards with two interceptions. Brady McKnight caught eight passes for 121 yards.

Jones led the Knights with 21 carries for 101 yards. He also intercepted a pass with 7:59 to play when the Beavers had the ball first-and-goal on the Knights four-yard-line.

THE SCORE

Akron Hoban 21, Riverside 0