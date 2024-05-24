Riverside football: Former DC Jeremy Ishmael tapped as Beavers' new head coach

May 23—The Riverside football team will be under new direction this coming fall, but the guy in charge will be a familiar face.

Jeremy Ishmael was approved by the school's board of education at its May 23 meeting as the new head football coach. Ishmael has been the Beavers' defensive coordinator since 2012 on the staff of former coach Dave Bors, who stepped down after the 2023 season.

"Being a head coach is something I've been looking to do," said 44-year-old Ishmael. "The fact that I get to do it here, the words 'Excited' or "exciting' are what I come back to. There are huge, huge, huge shoes to fill, but I'm excited for this opportunity."

A 1998 graduate of North, Ishmael got his bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University and his master's in administration from Cleveland State. He teaches government in the Riverside Local Schools district.

He's been the mastermind of the Riverside defense, which has helped the Beavers go 21-5 over the past two seasons. Under his guidance, the Beavers gave up 224 yards per game in 2023 and 246 yards per game in 2022 against a challenging schedule.

"I feel we've always prided ourselves on being physical and relentless," he said of what he wants his team to hang its hat on. "I want us to be tough, focused and disciplined. We are going to work hard to continue the success we've had here the last few years."

Ishmael said he is in the process of filling out his staff. This being his first gig as a head coach, he said he is also learning the ropes in a way with a new slate of responsibilities that previously had been handled by Bors.

"Dave was fantastic in allowing me to take on a huge chunk of responsibilities as an assistant coach," Ishmael said. "I did a lot of media correspondence, got involved with scheduling and other obligations in the program. He was tremendous the last 5-6 years in empowering me to take on that kind of stuff and learn. Those aspects have prepared me for where I am right now."

Ishmael said he was offered the job May 15 and accepted shortly thereafter. He's been busy formulating the summer schedule and filling out his staff.

"There are a lot more hats you have to wear," he said with a chuckle. "Before, I just showed up and worried about the defense. It's a lot more that now. But this is what I've wanted to do for a while now."

Riverside graduates a highly decorated senior class this spring, but has some important experience returning next year, including three offensive linemen in Logan Labry, Derek Simpson and Cayden Calogar, and Ethan Baker at receiver as well as West Wunderle, Matt Priest, Luke Feather, Brody Bunting and Donovan Conwell on defense.

"Kids are always going to come in and eventually leave your program," Ishmael said. "The kids coming in have to understand there is a standard that has been set and we have no intention of taking a step backward. This is their chance to write their own story to continue the success we've had the last few years."

Ishmael, wife Jenny and their three children — Nathan (14), Maddie (13) and Claire (10) reside in Rocky River.

Riverside opens the season in August against Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

"Being a first-time head coach, there's some pressure," he admitted. "But I'm just excited to get to work and see what the future has in store for these kids and this program. I thank Coach Bors and the administration for this opportunity to continue the tradition we've started here."