Riverside football: Dom Kirks signs with Ohio State, is ready to 'get on campus and get to work'

Feb. 7—Dom Kirks placed his pen on the table, leaned back and exhaled.

The four-star defensive end had just signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Ohio State. The signing, which took place on Feb. 7, ended what felt like an endless journey for the decorated defensive end from Riverside, who just weeks prior had de-committed from the University of Washington amid a coaching change.

But as Kirks signed his name, he noted that while one journey was ending — a seemingly endless recruiting journey — another one was just starting. This journey will be a lot more enjoyable than the recruiting one.

"This feels great," he said. "Now I'm just ready to get to work. I'm ready to get on campus and get to work. I'm ready to learn and pour everything I have into this. The work is just starting."

Kirks re-opened his recruitment when he decommitted from Washington. He said the departure of then-Huskies coach Kalen Deboer was a big part of his decision, saying, "I prayed on it every night. I'm happy for the new coaches and their families, but it was my gut feeling to not (sign there)."

Ever since that de-commitment, Kirks has been a hot commodity on the recruiting circuit as the 13th-ranked strongside defensive end in the nation (according to rivals.com) and the fifth-best overall recruit in the class of 2024.

West Virginia — which was the first to reach out to Kirks following his de-commitment from Washington — USC and Alabama quickly contacted him. The Crimson Tide were now under the tutelage of their new coach, Deboer, who originally had recruited Kirks to the Pacific Northwest.

But Kirks said he knew the place for him was in Columbus. That's why Ohio State was the only visit he took since Jan. 12.

He took a visit to Ohio State almost immediately after re-opening his recruitment.

"It was so great," he said. "Seeing the players there so willing to learn and work as hard as they can to be the best they can be, it motivated me so much. I was in their meetings with the other (defensive linemen). It was great."

The difference-maker when comparing other potential suitors was defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr.

"Coach Larry Johnson is a legend," Kirks said. "He's more of a teacher than a coach. I'm going to keep saying this — he just wants to develop you as a young man and as a player. I think that's the most important thing. Football isn't going to last forever. You want to be a great person, the best person you can be, and he's going to help me achieve that."

The visit to Columbus was important during the process, Riverside coach Dave Bors said. Johnson told Bors that before offering a scholarship to Kirks, he wanted him to visit the Ohio State facilities and see how he meshed with those in his position group.

And what a position group it is in Ohio State's defensive end group, with last year's starters Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau coming back next year along with Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson, Mitchell Melton, Will Smith Jr. and incoming freshman Eddrick Houston.

Bors said Johnson was so impressed with how Kirks fit in, the offer was given. And then accepted.

That loaded position room doesn't faze Kirks one bit.

"Of course, I want to get on the field as early as possible," he said. "I know I have to work my tail off and pour into the program as much as they're going to pour into me.

"I'm forever humble. I know there are going to be guys ahead of me and better than me. I think it's best for me to learn from those guys and keep going. When I step onto campus, I'm going to continue to learn, ask questions and work my butt off."

Kirks is coming off a senior season in which he had 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the 10-3 Riverside Beavers, numbers accrued despite missing three-plus games with a knee injury. He was named first-team Northeast Lakes District and second-team Division II All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

Bors raved of how quickly he meshed ⁬with the Riverside players after transferring back to his home school from Villa Angela-St. Joseph at the start of fall camp. He returned to Riverside, in large part, to play his senior year with his twin brother Dez, a receiver and defensive back for the Beavers.

"I think it was like five days into our workouts and sure enough Dom Kirks is in the middle breaking us down," Bors said. "It took less than a week for the guys to embrace him."

With his senior year of football behind him and his name on the national letter of intent, Kirks said he is ready to make an impact at Ohio State. It might have taken a long journey to get to this point, but to him it's been worth it.

"This means so much," he said of his signing. "But It's not over. The recruiting process is over, but I'm just getting started. I'm excited to be a Buckeye."