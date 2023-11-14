UCLA recruits suspected in jewelry thefts from Colorado's lockers at the Rose Bowl

Colorado coach Deion Sanders walks through the locker room after arriving at the Rose Bowl for the Oct. 28 game against UCLA. (RJ Sangosti / MediaNews Group / Denver Post / Getty Images)

Four Riverside County high school students were the target of police searches that turned up jewelry and other items that had disappeared from the University of Colorado locker room when the Buffaloes played UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, authorities say.

At least three of Colorado coach Deion Sanders' players had jewelry taken from their lockers. Others had headphones and cash stolen from them.

Some missing items had already been returned by mail to Colorado, but other items were seized during Pasadena police searches targeting students from Beaumont High, according to Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Leads left on the department tip line pointed officers to the alleged thieves.

"The [tips] played a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community," the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. "Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing."

It's not clear whether all four of the Beaumont High students were football players, but none were on an official NCAA recruiting visit when they attended the game, according to UCLA spokesperson Liza David.

The NCAA allows unlimited official visits by players to Division I schools, although only one visit is allowed per school, which can pay for transportation to and from the campus, lodging throughout the visit, three meals a day and three tickets to a home sports event.

Often, players from high schools near a university will take unofficial visits. Jason Brown, host of "The Coach JB Show" podcast, claimed during a recent episode that at least two of the Beaumont students suspected of theft were football players. He said they were removed from the team bus headed to the team's CIF Southern Section Division 3 first-round playoff game on Nov. 3 by Pasadena police officers.

Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg declined to comment. His team's season ended with a 26-13 loss at Hesperia Oak Hills.

The Beaumont Unified School District issued a statement: "We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28. We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department's investigation."

UCLA provides security to the home and visitor locker rooms during games at the Rose Bowl. "We have security posted at all the entry points of the locker rooms," David said.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, one of the Colorado players who had his jewelry stolen, retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the 28-16 loss to UCLA. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Derderian said no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Juvenile Division.

