Rivers makes NFL history with 25 consecutive completions to start game against Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers star Philip Rivers added to his resume when he became the first quarterback to throw 25 straight completions to start a game.
He passed Mark Brunell's previous record of 22 passes set in 2006. The feat also ties the NFL record for the most consecutive completions in a single game.
His perfect start, which ended with an incompletion half way through the third quarter, helped the Chargers build a 35-10 lead over the Arizona Cardinals.
Rivers followed up his first incompletion with three short passes and his third touchdown of the day.