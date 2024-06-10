RiverPigs run over by Chehalis Chevy Blazers

Jun. 9—Box Score

At Centralia College

AWESOME BLAZERS 12, RIVERPIGS 2 (5 inn.)

Rural Baseball 110 00 — 2 3 3

W.F. West 113 16 — 12 5 0

Batteries: RBI — D. Rowland, I. Parmantier (3), J. Muler (4), Haddox (4) and Atter/Garman. WFW — Schwarz, Jackson (4) and Becker.

Things got away from the RBI RiverPigs late on Saturday, as they lost 12-2 to the Chehalis Chevy Blazers.

Both teams scored in the first two innings, but the Blazers scored 10 runs over the next three innings, including six in the fifth, to run-rule the RiverPigs.

"We kind of rolled over today after one bad inning," RiverPigs coach J.C. Workman said. "We're going to have to change that in a hurry because RiverPigs never say die."

There were a few bright spots offensively, specifically in the early innings. Jack Muler logged a single and drove in a run, while Nolan Scott and Isaac Parmantier also added hits.

"Our batters competed well in the box with long at bats," Workman said. "We just didn't win enough of those battles to have a chance on the scoreboard."

Parmantier took the loss after allowing one run over an inning and two-third. He didn't allow a hit, but he walked three and struck out two.

Dom Rowland allowed two earned on two hits and he struck out a pair in a rehab start.

The RiverPigs will be back in action on Wednesday at Castle Rock against the Vancouver Sandlots.