RiverPark Expects Booking (BKNG) to Continue to Produce Very Impressive Free Cash Flow Despite Poor Q2 Results

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (“RLG”) returned 11.9%, while the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of RiverPark Funds, the fund mentioned Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), and discussed its stance on the firm. Booking Holdings Inc. is a Norwalk, Connecticut-based travel company, that currently has an $89.6 billion market capitalization. BKNG delivered a -1.99% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 23.43%. The stock closed at $2,182.98 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what RiverPark Funds has to say about Booking Holdings Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Although the leisure travel recovery is well underway, Booking’s shares were also a top detractor this quarter, as near-term results continue to be volatile. For the quarter, gross bookings handily beat estimates, but against pre-COVID levels, decreased 4% year over year, revenue decreased 50%, and EBITDA was a $195 million loss. Management guided to sequential improvements in Q2 and continues to invest in its long-term initiatives in its mobile app, US expansion, flights, payments, and alternative accommodations. BKNG has been a dominant on-line travel agency for over a decade while posting high-teens revenue growth and becoming one of the world’s largest accommodation platforms. Today, BKNG has 28 million reported listings, consisting of hotels, motels, and resorts, as well as in homes, apartments, and other unique places to stay. The company’s business model continues to require limited capital expenditures ($368 million as compared to its $15 billion of revenue for 2019) and is expected to continue to produce very impressive free cash flow (BKNG generated $4.5 billion in 2019 and currently has $12 billion in cash on its balance sheet, up from $6 billion a year ago). This cash flow has been used for episodic acquisitions as well as to return cash to shareholders."

Based on our calculations, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) ranks 18th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BKNG was in 103 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 108 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a -3.54% return in the past 3 months.

