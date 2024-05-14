Rivermen prepare for busy 10 days on the diamond

The Eau Claire Rivermen will take to the diamond twice this week as the team looks to string together some strong victories and avoid the constant onslaught of Mother Nature.

The Rivermen will face Jim Falls in a non-league game starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Simon and then will travel to Augusta on Sunday to battle the Athletics. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Jan Krueger Memorial Field. Following those two games, the local squad has a non-league contest scheduled in Cadott on May 22. The Jim Falls and Cadott matchups are both slated to be seven-inning contests.

Speaking about the two opponents coming up for them this week, Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese told the Leader-Telegram that neither Jim Falls nor Augusta can be taken lightly.

“Jim Falls is an underrated team that has been able to keep a good core of players together now for three-to-four seasons. The Sturgeons are just a solid team who have some heavy hitters in their lineup that you need to respect,” Niese said.

As for the Athletics, the player/manager noted that their youth and enthusiasm for the game benefits their play once they take to the field.

“Augusta is young and plays with a lot of energy,” Niese said Monday afternoon. “Their organizers and managers have done an excellent job of reestablishing the Athletics team and tradition. The A’s were much more competitive than their record last season indicated. Playing at Augusta is never a gimme and we have to be prepared to compete and play well until the last out.”

With 10 days to prepare in between their Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) opener against the Eau Claire Bears on May 5 and Wednesday night’s Jim Falls game, the Rivermen hope to turn the tables in their next two games with convincing victories. They lost to the Bears in that game at Cinder City Park by a final score of 5-2.

The Rivermen were led in that game against the Bears by Joel Efferts and Niese and the field manager says he feels the strength of the rest of his lineup will stand the team in good stead against its two upcoming opponents.

Of course, with the season just kicking into high gear, there are still some things for the Rivermen to obviously work on, but Niese also sees many strengths from his players, too.

“Our strengths continue to be our pitching and defense. We need to start stringing hits together and finding some gaps in order to score runs more quickly and take some pressure off our pitchers and fielders. Hopefully that starts this week,” Niese said.

Some things, though, are beyond either Niese or his players’ control. That’s a reference obviously to Mother Nature, who has wreaked havoc on many area sports teams schedules this season.

Inclement weather impacted several Rivermen games in the preseason and postponed their original CRBL conference opener against Augusta that had been schedule for late last month. While that has certainly been a hindrance to kicking off the season for the Rivermen, Niese has to put things into their proper perspective.

When asked if the starts and stops this early in the season have, perhaps, hindered the team and have prevented the squad from getting into a rhythm to start the year, the player/manager was candid with his response.

“In some ways, yes. Taking two weeks off between games is never ideal, particularly for the hitters and their process of maintaining rhythm and timing — visually and physically,” the player/manager said.

Of note, Niese mentioned that he has several college students on his roster who have already played and an additional one who is scheduled to return to Eau Claire this weekend.

“We have four : Lance Lettner (outfield), Wyatt Draves (pitcher), and Jake Lawrence (infield) who all played for the UWEC Club Team this spring but have been available to play for us since game one. Additionally, we have Luke Rooney (infield) who played for the TCU Club Team this spring. He is back this weekend,” Niese noted.

They all join an exceptionally deep roster full of veterans, many of whom have played for either the Rivermen or on other CRBL baseball teams in years that number the double digits.

In addition to Niese, who is now in his 33rd season of CRBL play, others with long-tenured baseball experience include Tyler Gray and Sawyer Sturz. Eight of the team’s 20 planned players have a minimum of five years of playing experience in the CRBL.

After the three games in the next 10 days, the Rivermen will have a nice respite before their summer season of play kicks into high gear next month. The next game after the Red Sox is a double header planned against that same Cadott squad on June 2. While that double header game is slated to be played in Cadott, Eau Claire is listed as the home team on their schedule.