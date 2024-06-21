Rivermen face huge test against Tilden this weekend

The Eau Claire Rivermen are likely to find themselves out of the frying pan and into the fire, as by the end of the weekend they will have faced the two top division-leading teams in the Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL).

Coming off a 9-0 loss to the Osseo Merchants on Wednesday evening, they prepare to take on the Tilden Tigers in a Sunday afternoon meeting double header showdown at Fairfax Field. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

Osseo currently sits atop the CRBL's South Division with a 9-2 record, while the Eau Claire Bears, with a game in hand, trail in second place at 9-3. Tilden continues to stand in first place in the North Division with an 8-3 record, while Chippewa Falls, by virtue of their 9-5 victory the Cadott Red Sox Wednesday night, remains in second place in the North with an overall League record of 7-5. The Rivermen dropped their CRBL record to 4-7 in the South Division with the loss against the Merchants.

In discussing the blanking at the hands of the Merchants, Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese commented on the lights out pitching Osseo has that is coupled by an extremely deep bullpen.

"Osseo's pitching is dynamite," Niese told the Leader-Telegram Thursday afternoon. "The depth and talent they can unleash from the mound is about as good as it gets for amateur baseball in northwest Wisconsin."

While there was not really a bright side to discuss in the Rivermen's loss, Niese did pinpoint what such a defeat means to his team moving forward and especially in preparation for their games against the Tigers.

"It's difficult to find many positives in a bad loss where we were shutout, 9-0. If anything, it showed us how much better we have to become in order to compete with a team of Osseo's caliber."

Niese knows that the Tigers will prove to be equally challenging and spoke about what the Rivermen need to do to prepare for battle against another top team in the CRBL.

"It is challenging, but having three days off before we play Tilden will be a good chance to mentally reset and get ready to compete again," Niese said.

To remain competitive against Tilden on Sunday, Niese noted one key thing his players will need to accomplish that could help the Rivermen pull off two upset wins.

"(We will need to be) generating runs against upper tier pitching, and Tilden has that type of pitching. The Tigers are a really good team. We will need to play very well in order to beat them," the player/manager said.