Riverheads' Robert Casto part of the Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Robert Casto has been elected to the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.

The Virginia High School League made the announcement Friday afternoon. Casto, the retired Riverheads football coach, is one of eight people who will be inducted as part of the Class of 2024.

Casto retired following the 2021 football season. He left the sidelines with 261 wins and nine state championships. His teams won six VHSL Class 1 state championships in a row and when he stepped down the Gladiators had a 50-game winning streak. At the time it was the best active win streak in the country.

Casto took over the Riverheads program in 1996 and coached for 26 years, losing just 59 games in that span. He led Riverheads to its first ever football state championship in 2000, winning again in 2006 and 2010 before putting together a remarkable streak of six in a row from 2016 until 2021. He also had a state runner up in 2015, falling to Galax 7-6 the year before his state championship streak began.

After missing the playoffs his first two seasons at Riverheads, Casto led the Gladiators to 23 postseason appearances in his final 24 seasons in charge, missing out only in 2004.

Casto was named the VHSL Coach of the Year eight times and the National Federation of State High School Associations Virginia Coach of the Year in 2010.

The 35th Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

In addition to Casto, The Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes Andrew Courtney who played tennis at James W. Robinson; coaches Alan Knight of Page County, Fred Priester of McLean and Oakton and Rudy Ward of Highland Springs HS; two contributors, Joyce Sisson, an official/commissioner/VHSL administrator, and Cy Weaver, a Central Virginia official; and Josh Sundquist, who was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper for two years at Harrisonburg High School.

The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.

Athletes are eligible for consideration ten years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports. Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and evaluated on the merits of their accomplishments at the high school level.

Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine.

