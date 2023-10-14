Riverheads coach Ray Norcross honored by NFL's Washington Commanders

GREENVILLE — Ray Norcross won twice this week. The Riverheads football coach probably preferred the victory on Friday night that saw his Gladiators beat Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap 42-13 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

But on Saturday morning the Washington Commanders named Norcross its high school football coach of the week. Per the post sent by the Commanders Community Relations and Charitable Foundation's on X (formerly Twitter), Norcross will receive $2,000 for the football program.

Norcross is in his second season as the head coach at Riverheads, taking over in 2022. He is a graduate of the high school and was a longtime assistant for the team before getting the job as head coach. His first year couldn't have gone much better as he led the Gladiators to a state championship, the football program's 10th.

This year, after moving up from Class 1 to Class 2, Norcross has Riverheads once again playing the football its fans have come to expect. After a one-point loss to Central Woodstock to start the season, Riverheads has won six games in a row, including a huge win over state power Christiansburg on Sept. 29.

Riverheads was second in power points in Class 2B going into the Buffalo Gap game behind Central Woodstock.

According to its website, the Commanders' High School Coach of the Week program is an NFL league-wide initiative "designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities."

The $2,000 is a donation from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation and is to be used by the coach's team.

Coaches recognized throughout the season will also be invited to the Commanders home game against the Dallas Cowboys for an end-of-season celebration Jan. 7.

The website also said that the weekly winners are eligible to be named the Washington Commanders' nominee for the Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year award towards the end of the season.

And while all of that is great news, it's a safe bet that Norcross is more focused on next week's opponent, Stuarts Draft, than being named coach of the week.

More: Fort Defiance takes down Wilson for fifth-straight win

More: Staunton Council gives go-ahead on new brewery at former Coca-Cola plant

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Riverheads coach Ray Norcross honored by NFL's Washington Commanders