Riverhawks finish regular season by blanking Timberwolves

Apr. 28—Box Score

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 15, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

MWP 000 00 — 0

Toledo 530 7X — 15

MWP Pitching — McKenzie 0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Pelletier 3.1 IP, 8 H, 10 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Elliott 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K Highlights — Pelletier 1-2, Elliott 1-2, Thompson 1-3

TOL Pitching — Stanley 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K Highlights — Frewing 2-2, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Acosta 2-2, 3 RBI, BB, 2 R; Stemkoski 2-4, RBI, R

The Toledo baseball team ended its regular season on a high note on Saturday, as the Riverhawks toppled Morton-White Pass 15-0 in five.

Toledo (12-9, 11-7 C2BL) pulled away early, scoring eight in the first two innings before adding seven more in the fourth.

Gavin Frewing hit a home run and a double to drive in three, Nico Ocosta also collected two hits and three RBIs, and Rayder Stemkoski went 2 for 4 and drove in a run of his own.

Rogan Stanley did his part on the mound, allowing just three hits while striking out seven in five shutout innings.

Brecken Pelletier, Kris Elliott, and Keaton Thompson collected the T-Wolves' (4-14, 4-14 C2BL) hits.

Toledo will be either fourth or fifth in the 2B District 4 tournament that begins on Friday, while Morton-White Pass finished two games behind Wahkiakum for the seventh and final spot in the district playoffs.

The T-Wolves will finish their season at home on Friday, when they'll host Mossyrock for a doubleheader.