RiverHawks bring home MIAA awards

Apr. 19—Northeastern State brought in some hardware at the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association postseason awards.

Three NSU players appeared on the list. Gabe Replogle and Parker Rose earned a spot on the All-MIIA Men's Golf Team. Will Livermore grabbed a spot on the list, but was also named MIAA Freshman of the Year. Livermore is the first RiverHawk to pick up the honor.

Livermore picked up big finishes at the Lincoln Invite (12th) and the MIAA Championship (second) to earn the Freshman of the Year Award.

In 23 events, Replogle is averaging 72.87 shots a round. This season, the senior has finished in the top 10 three times. This season marks the second straight year Replogle was named to the All-MIAA Team.

Livermore sits second for the RiverHawks, with a season average of 74.09.

Rose has the third-best average for those who have played in every match. Rose's 74.43 has earned him one top 5 finish this year and one other top 10 finish.

Overall in the MIAA Championship on Wednesday, April 17, the RiverHawks picked up third place. Livermore went into the day with a tie for first place and ended his round in second. Rose finished the tournament with a 71, the second-lowest of the day. Brett Wilcoxen led the Riverhawks with a 70 — the only under-par performance — and Replogle added a 77 for 31st place.

As it stands, NSU is not scheduled to play in the NCAA Super Regionals but could get a bid on the Friday, April 26, selection show.

