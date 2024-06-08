Riverfest attendees cast lines in fishing derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is the last day of Riverfest, and attendees cast out their lures for the fishing derby.

The event is a partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. People were able to take their chances on the water to catch either the biggest fish, the most unique fish and more.

All fishing equipment was provided, and the KDWP helped those with learning how to use all of the gear.

