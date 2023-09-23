Riverdale star Casey Cott and wife Nichola Basara welcome baby

Getty Images

Riverdale star Casey Cott and his wife Nichola Basara have announced the arrival of a baby boy.

The actor, best known for playing Kevin Keller in the long-running CW series, shared the adorable snap of the latest addition to his family to his 4.4 million Instagram followers.

Cott confirmed his son's name – and nickname – alongside a picture of the actor pushing the baby's pram while staring lovingly at his wife.

"Cashius 'Cash' Michael Cott 9/18/2023," he wrote in the caption.

Fans and colleagues of Cott have flooded the comments of the actor's post with their congratulations and support for the couple and their baby.

Camila Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, wrote, "Congrats you two. Can't wait to meet lil Cash!"

Similarly, Lili Reinhart (who portrayed Betty Cooper), commented, "Congratulations. Love you so much," and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), added three separate comments, all sending her love to the pair.

"I love you!" she wrote, before adding, "Congrats!" – and a third, which read, "AHHHHH."

Cott announced his engagement to Basara in 2020, also opting to announce the news via Instagram. The pair later married in 2021.

He previously shared a selfie of the two holding a pregnancy test back in April, captioned, "Mrs. Cott’s got a baby in her belly!!!"



The actor played Kevin on Riverdale from the show's premier episode in 2017.



Riverdale recently finished after seven seasons; the final outing for the gang saw Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) Veronica, Cheryl, Betty and Kevin all travel back in time to the 1950s.

The show – which started off as a simple high school whodunnit – incorporated various bizarre plotlines over its tenure, including a crossover with Sabrina The Teenage Witch and the teens becoming superheroes, witches, cults and even deadly meteors.

All seven season of Riverdale is available to stream via Netflix.



