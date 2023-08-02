Riverdale grad Cole Schneider re-signs with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers’ Cole Schneider (64) is shown during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

Riverdale High graduate Cole Schneider is getting a second chance with the Green Bay Packers.

The offensive lineman, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Univesity of Central Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft, re-signed with the team on Tuesday. Schneider was cut on Aug. 15, 2022, after being slowed by an ankle injury, which limited his chances on the field. Schneider was transitioning from an offensive guard to center.

Schneider joined the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this past season and appeared in nine games after starting 47 games for UCF.

The Packers have a need for more depth at center, claiming James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Zach Tom, who is in a position battle to play right tackle, took most of the snaps at center Tuesday with the starters as the team is looking for a top backup for starter Josh Myers.

