The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) Philadelphia center Joel Embiid headed to the locker room late in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 76ers' Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall and later was ruled out for the rest of the night because of a sore right knee. The Sixers posted on Twitter at halftime that Embiid would not return because of the knee. Mike Scott took Embiid's place in the lineup to begin the second half.