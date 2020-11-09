Rivera says he is “concerned at the play of the linebackers” after loss to Giants

Coming into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team had one of the top defenses in the NFL, with a No. 4 ranking in DVOA and a cornerback who led the league in interceptions.

So what happened? How were the Giants able to put up 23 points and over 160 rushing yards? The answer is in the middle of the defense, and it’s something that is concerning for Ron Rivera.

“In all honesty, I’m concerned at the play of the linebackers,” Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. “I think it’s a group of guys that are hesitant and still aren’t pulling the trigger and letting it go and just getting downhill and making some plays.”

That group of linebackers is Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Shaun Dion Hamilton. They combined for just 18 total tackles on Sunday and left a lot to be desired at the position. Going forward, with two former NFL linebackers now coaching the team in Rivera and Jack Del Rio, there is an assumption that things may get better, but comments like these make you think about the upcoming NFL draft, and the guy that many people are pegging Washington to select in LB Micah Parsons out of Penn State.

They need some more talent at the position, and he can bring it.