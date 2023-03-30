Rivera says Commanders looking to add a running back

Ron Rivera knows the importance of having effective running backs.

Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings, he spoke with the local media and clearly did not rule out the Commanders looking to add a running back.

The team has moved on from J.D. McKissic. He was injured the last two seasons. He had 80 receptions in 2020 and made several big plays in 2021 before suffering a neck injury and ending his season. So there is a need to be filled.

“Well, adding to it is important for us. We’ve got a couple of guys that we like that are going to compete as well. But we will most certainly look for another guy to come in and be a multi-purpose guy. And do we have that guy in the roster? Maybe. Is there a guy out there in free agency? Potentially. And could you draft one, possibly?”

One likely possibility is for the Commanders to see if Antonio Gibson can be that vitally important third-down producer that McKissic had become.

“All that Antonio’s done every year has just improved and grow and become a little bit more of a complete football player. And it’s one of those things that he had to learn. Obviously, coming from Memphis, being a wide receiver, every year he’s taken a good step, and every year he is shown, he’s a very good football player.”

Gibson was on the receiving end of 46 catches in 2022 for 353 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Rivera would like to see Gibson blossom and use his open field skills.

“Unfortunately, this year with the foot injury, you know, set him back a little bit, slowed them down in two thirds of the way. it’s just one of those things that was unfortunate. But his skillset, his abilities, his desire, they’re all there.”

The Commanders also have Jonathan Williams (28) and Jaret Patterson (23), who both saw some action in 2021 and 2022.

It is also worth noting 2023 is the last season for Gibson’s contract. His base salary will be $2,743,000 and his prorated bonus of $286,843 brings his total cap hit to $3,029,843 1.3 % of the team cap.

Thus, Rivera may be looking to add a running back through the draft as well.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire