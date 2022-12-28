Rivera not ready to say if last two weeks will determine Commanders quarterback in 2023

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has a big decision to make ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Will he start Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz at quarterback?

Wentz replaced Heinicke in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers after a pair of turnovers from Heinicke in the second half. Up until that point, Heinicke played one of his better games of the season against the NFL’s top defense.

In Wentz’s first action since Week 6, he played well in limited duty. The 49ers immediately pressured him, and Wentz made good decisions with the football, taking what was available to him instead of making a costly mistake. He ended his drive with a beautiful touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.

After the game, Rivera was noncommital on the starter for Week 17. When Rivera spoke with the media Tuesday, he said he still hadn’t decided.

Rivera has likely already decided on his starter and, for competitive reasons, is waiting until as late as possible to make his decision known. Many believe Rivera will turn back to Wentz.

Washington is currently a half-game ahead of three teams [Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle] for the NFC’s final playoff spot. If the Commanders win their last two games, it doesn’t matter what the other teams do.

Rivera was asked Tuesday if the next two games will play a critical role in determining who Washington’s quarterback will be in 2023. Rivera was focused on the immediate future.

“Well, I think what happens in the next two weeks is gonna have a high impact on this football team right now,” Rivera said. “I mean, that’s what I’m really more concerned with right now is getting into the playoffs. We have a football game that we gotta win, so we’re gonna focus all the attention on that.”

He’s right. Rivera wants to make the playoffs, and he wants to show his team he believes in them. Whomever he decides to start, it’s because he thinks it gives the Commanders the best chance to win.

Heinicke is a free agent after the season, while Wentz has two years remaining on his contract. However, he has no guaranteed money left, and Washington can release him without penalty. If Wentz plays the final two games, whether Rivera admits it or not, he’s likely playing for his Washington — and NFL future.

