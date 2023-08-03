Rivera names Percy Butler as a player to keep an eye on

When the Washington Commanders selected safety Percy Butler in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, they had special teams in mind. Butler was a player that NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah called the best “special teams coverage player in the entire draft.”

The 6-foot-0, 194-pound Butler put on a show in his pre-draft testing, running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. A three-year starter at Louisiana, Butler blossomed into an All-Sun Belt Conference performer on defense.

The Commanders loved Butler’s athletic profile, his physicality and his versatility when selecting him in the fourth round. As a rookie, Butler could fill a number of roles, such as safety, slot cornerback, or Buffalo nickel. But his main role would be on special teams.

Butler would play in 15 games as a rookie, participating in 66% of the special teams’ snaps. He played just 135 snaps on defense.

Could he see a bigger role in 2023?

If you ask head coach Ron Rivera, then yes, he could.

“You know, another young guy to keep an eye on is Percy [Butler],” Rivera said. “You know, Percy’s a guy that runs very well and plays very fast. So, you’ve gotta find ways to get those types of players on the field.”

Rivera mentioned Butler in response to a question about third-year safety Darrick Forrest Jr. Forrest was a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he played mostly special teams as a rookie. In eight games played, Forrest participated in 82% of the special teams’ snaps and just 26 snaps on defense.

Last season, Forrest impressed throughout the offseason enough to earn a starting spot in Week 1 with Kamren Curl out. Forrest was so good, bringing down a key interception that led the Commanders to a win, that when Curl returned, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made him a permanent starter.

Butler is a lot like Forrest. He starred on special teams, is athletic and also a hard hitter. While Curl and Forrest have the top two safety spots locked up, there is a role for Butler in 2023.

Could Butler be the 2023 version of Forrest?

The Commanders have an exciting young secondary featuring Curl, Forrest, Butler, Benjamin St-Juste and rookies Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, paired with veterans Kendall Fuller and Jeremy Reaves.

Washington’s defense should be fun to watch in 2023.

