Rivera and Mayhew will make huge decision for Commanders

Leadership means making tough decisions.

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew certainly both recognize that the Commanders new owner taking over the reigns in a few months will discover the win totals for Rivera’s three seasons in Washington are 7, 7 and 8.

The Commanders are not the worst team in the NFL. Yet, Rivera and Mayhew are well aware that if next season is not an improvement in the win total, they will be finished with the Commanders.

Last off-season, Commanders Wire wrote prior to the Carson Wentz trade our concern that Rivera and Mayhew had presented a posture of desperation and being needy. Sure enough, our concerns were confirmed when the Commanders gave up a third-round choice, a conditional second/third round choice, allowed the Colts to talk them into swapping places in the second round (five places), and agreed to take on all of Carson Wentz 2022 salary of $28 million.

Here is what we wrote last offseason to close the story:

Sometimes in negotiations, we really must be careful because if our posture is one of being too needy, the negotiation will actually be nothing more than the other guy taking advantage of us. A fair mediation will involve you being willing to walk away from the table. I am hoping, if need be, Coach Ron and Mayhew are both willing to walk away from the table.

Here we are again. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is going to be available. You’ve seen the best Heinicke can give you, and you have no idea how Sam Howell will develop over the next three seasons.

However, Carr is a $34,875,000 cap hit in 2023, $43,875,000 in 2024 and $43,175,000 in 2025. Rivera and Mayhew “need” to win next season. Consequently, they might not want to wait to see if Howell develops.

They may look to preserve their own jobs to the detriment of what is best for the franchise over the next three to four seasons. Don’t fool yourself; we are all tempted to make decisions which advantage ourselves and disadvantage others. It is part of the sad story that is our human condition.

There are Commanders 2023 free agents to consider, such as Daron Payne, Taylor Heinicke, Cole Holcomb, Cam Sims, Jeremy Reaves, Jonathan Williams, Khaleke Hudson, Milo Eifler, Tyler Larsen and Wes Schweitzer.

Oh, and what about 2024 free agents such as Montez Sweat, Kamren Curl, James Smith-Williams, Antonio Gibson, Chase Young, Kendall Fuller and Curtis Samuel?

Go with Sam Howell on his rookie contract, build through the draft, sign your own proven players who can help you in the next 3-4 years, and sign a low-cost veteran quarterback.

The best leaders do what is best for the organization and for the long term.

