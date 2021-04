The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler provided the scoring punch for Miami on Wednesday night. Together, the undrafted guard and the All-Star forward combined for the first six points in a decisive fourth quarter run and then helped Miami hold Indiana to five points over the final seven minutes for a 92-87 victory. You're literally talking about hundreds of days of development,'' Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said, referring to Robinson's defense.