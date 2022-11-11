Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice

When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night.

Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him in pass rush situations to watch him and get a chance to watch him on tape a little bit more. He looked good. It’s good to see him moving around, moving as quick as he is. We’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. It will always be about the next day, how much they work them, the next morning if he is sore or not, will help dictate whether or not we will activate him or not.”

Asked if Carson Wentz would return next week from injured reserve, “We’ll see, he’s looking good. He’s going through his rehab, doing the things he is supposed to do.”

When asked if Wentz would return to the lineup upon his return, Rivera acutely replied, “You are most certainly ahead of yourself. I told you guys, we’ll play the game, and then I’ll decide when it’s time to.”

The Philly crowd will be extremely loud. “I told our younger guys, “Just take your rivalry game and ramp that up an octave or two. That is pretty much what you are going to get in Philadelphia.”

Rivera respects Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. “The young man is a heck of a football player, and he does really truly remind me of the way Cam (Newton) plays with a lot of passion.”

Regarding Terry McLaurin, Rivera likes how “he tries to understand the leverage of the routes he is running, trying to get his release in the appropriate position that gives him an opportunity to win. Also (how he) finds the hole or seam in the zone and sits down in it.”

“Terry has a tremendous catch radius, and because of that understanding positioning and how to put himself in leverage spots, he makes himself a big target.”

Jahan Doctson returned to practice Thursday. Cole Holcomb has been doing his rehab including work in the pool. Rivera said they would see how he is feeling Friday and proceed accordingly.

