River View rampage continues at PikeView, 55-26

Oct. 28—GARDNER — River View High School conducted it's third consecutive successful raid on Friday night, outgunning PikeView 55-26 at Disibbio Sports Complex.

The Panthers (0-9) wrap up the regular season next Friday at Nicholas County.

The Raiders (5-4) host Tolsia next Friday at Bradshaw, looking to complete a winning regular season finish under its new head coach

James Monroe 28, Nicholas 12

SUMMERSVILLE — Class A No. 3 James Monroe got big nights from Brock Parker and Chaz Boggs on its way to a 28-12 road win at Nicholas County on Friday night.

Parker had 135 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns, including an 84 yard scoring run. Boggs had 141 yards on 11 carries, including a 57-yard touchdown run. Cooper Ridgeway had 12 carries for 63 yards.

Layton Dowdy completed 3-of-7 passing attempts for 37 yards, including a 30-yard scoring strike to Boggs.

On the defensive side of the football, Boggs had four tackles, an interception and 13-yard return and a pass deflection. Ridgeway had seven tackles, Ryan Mann had seven tackles (one for a loss of 3. Parker had five tackles and a sack for minus-3 and Ashton Evans had five tackles, one for minus-1 and two quarterback sacks for minus-6. Brady Baker had four tackles, four sacks.

The Mavericks (7-1) play Bluefield at Lindside next Friday night.

Westside 63

Mount View 8

WELCH — Renegades quarterback Kadien Vance lit up the Golden Knights' secondary priming the pump for a lopsided win at Vic Nystrom Stadium on Senior Night.

Vance completed 19 for 27 passes in the first half for 187 yards and six touchdowns. Westside racked up 370 yards total offense, including 183 yards on the ground. Colton Lester paced the Renegades rushing attack with 92 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Mount View scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter on Zy'Mir Martin's 20-yard touchdown reception of a Jackson Rose pass.

The Golden Knights wrap up the season next week at Mingo Central. Westside plays Sissonville at home.

Marion 47, Richlands 28

MARION — The Scarlet Hurricane incorporated nine ball carrriers to rack up 497 yards rushing on its way to a Southwest District dismantling of the visiting Blue Tornado.

Hunter Robinson rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns for Marion, while Brody whitt rushed for 70 yards and a score. Reid Osborne rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Richlands quarterback Andrew Boyd passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns, including a 47 yard scoring strike to Gage Lewis, a 73 yard touchdown pass to Gavin Whited, and TD throws of 65 and 52 yards to Cole Vanover.