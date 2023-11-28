River Valley girls cross country places 18th in state D-II race

Nov. 27—In what many have labeled as the toughest prep race in the country, the River Valley High girls cross country team placed 18th out of 24 schools in the Division II race at the California state cross country championships hosted annually at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday.

River Valley head coach Swarnjit Boyal said many of his top finishers had their best performances of the season as River Valley made Yuba City history with its first team berth to the state championships.

Nevaeh Brown shaved over a minute off last year's state 5,000-meter finish by crossing in 19 minutes, 11 seconds.

Boyal said Brown had a strong last mile to move up 22 places for an overall finish of 55th in the 196-person race.

Emma Thiara placed 60th overall, and second for River Valley, in 19:15. April Anguiano followed in 84th overall in 19:32. Autumn Bonds, Bella Rose Guillermo and Ellyce Hill rounded out the Falcon scoring pack with finishes in 20:36, 21:50 and 22:44, respectively.

The Division II individual winner was Sadie Englehardt, who crossed in 16:40 for D-II state champion Ventura.

Boyal returns his whole top-6 next year.