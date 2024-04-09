River Sharks set for final push to the FPHL Playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks quest for the FPHL playoffs will come down to one weekend.

Following a (1-2) weekend, the River Sharks still hold a 2 point lead over Watertown for the final FPHL Empire Division playoff spot. The chase for 4th place will come down to 3 games over 2 days, this weekend. Elmira will close out their regular season with a 7 p.m. road game against Binghamton, on Friday. The Watertown Wolves finish their regular season with a 2-game road series against Wytheville. The Wolves play their 1st game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, before wrapping up with a 7 p.m. Saturday matchup.

A full breakdown of Elmira and Watertown’s quest to the playoffs is listed below:

**Note: Elmira leads Watertown in points 60-58. The FPHL point system awards; 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime win, 1 point for an overtime loss, and 0 points for a regulation loss.

With a regulation win over Binghamton, Elmira will make the playoffs IF Watertown:

Splits both games in regulation with Wytheville (63 – 61 points)

Wins both games against Wytheville in overtime (63 – 62 points)

Wins once in regulation against Wytheville and loses once in overtime (63 – 62 points)

Loses both games to Wytheville in regulation or overtime (63 – 60 or 58 points)

Loses once in regulation to Wytheville and once in overtime (63 – 59 points)

With an overtime win against Binghamton, Elmira will make the playoffs IF Watertown:

Splits both games in regulation with Wytheville (62 – 61 points)

Loses both games to Wytheville in regulation or overtime (62 – 60 or 58 points)

Loses once in regulation to Wytheville and once in overtime (62 – 59 points)

With an overtime loss to Binghamton, Elmira will make the playoffs IF Watertown:

Loses both games to Wytheville in regulation or overtime (61 – 60 or 58 points)

Loses once in regulation to Wytheville and once in overtime (61 – 59 points)

With a regulation loss to Binghamton, Elmira will make the playoffs IF Watertown:

Loses both games to Wytheville in regulation (60 – 58 points)

Loses once in regulation to Wytheville and once in overtime (60 – 59 points)

The River Sharks and Wolves will tie for the final playoff spot and require a tiebreaker IF:

Elmira wins in overtime and Watertown wins both games in overtime (62 points)

Elmira wins in overtime, while Watertown wins once in regulation and loses once in overtime (62 points)

Elmira loses in overtime and Watertown wins 1 of 2 games in regulation (61 points)

Elmira loses in regulation and Watertown loses both games in overtime (60 points)

Elmira wins in regulation, while Watertown wins once in regulation and once in overtime (63 points)

Elmira loses in regulation, while Watertown wins once in overtime and loses once in regulation (60 points)

In the event of a tie in points, the FPHL would determine the playoff team by comparing them with the following formula: Points > Wins > Win % > Head to Head (Old) > Goal Differential.

If Watertown wins both games in regulation over Wytheville, they will make the playoffs regardless of Elmira’s result.

Whichever teams makes the playoffs will begin a best of 3 series with Binghamton in the 1st round. Elmira or Watertown would host the 1st game on Friday, April 19th, before traveling to Binghamton for remaining games.

18 Sports will have the latest updates on the Elmira River Sharks, as they chase a playoff appearance in the FPHL’s Empire Division.

