River Sharks fall to Binghamton in regular season home finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks dropped a tough game Wednesday night at First Arena.

First place Binghamton cruised over Elmira 7-3 in the River Sharks’ regular season home finale. Cam Yarwood scored two goals late for the River Sharks but it would not be enough as Binghamton built a big lead and secured it the rest of the way.

Binghamton (31-10-7) got two goals each from Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby pacing the scoring attack in the game. The Black Bears raced to a dominate 7-1 lead in the second period which proved to be too much for Elmira to overcome. Cody Rogers scored the first goal of the night for Elmira in the first period.

With four games remaining, all on the road, Elmira (17-30-2) holds a three-point edge over Watertown (15-29-2) in the standings for the final playoff spot in the FPHL Empire Division. Elmira next plays at Watertown in a crucial two-game set this Friday and Saturday night.

Game one against the Wolves will be Friday at 7:05 pm and then Saturday’s contest is slated for 7:30 pm. Elmira then ends their regular season slate at Danbury on Sunday and then at Binghamton Saturday, April 13.

In other action on the high school scene, check out the scoreboard below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 17, Binghamton 0

High School Girls Flag Football

Corning 59, Johnson City 0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.