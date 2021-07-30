River Rouge DL Davonte Miles decommits from Michigan football

River Rouge defensive tackle Davonte Miles celebrates a play against Chelsea during the second half of a Division 3 state semifinal at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

A local prospect who was previously committed to Michigan football has re-opened their recruitment.

River Rouge defensive lineman Davonte Miles announced he was decommitting from the Wolverines on Thursday.

"I would like to thank Coach Nua, Coach Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for recruiting me for the past three years," Miles wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I wish them the very best. My recruitment is now officially back open!"

[ Why Michigan football may be at a disadvantage in the new transfer age ]

Miles had committed to Michigan on Dec. 18, 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman is a three-star prospect, the No. 960 overall recruit and the No. 25 recruit in Michigan, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He also held offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others.

With Miles' departure, Michigan now has 15 commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, which ranks No. 13 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State.

