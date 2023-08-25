River Ridge opens negotiations for new restaurant

Aug. 24—SOUTHERN INDIANA — River Ridge Development Authority has voted unanimously to approve a restaurant to be added to one of the vacant properties in the industrial park.

The restaurant is unknown because River Ridge is still in negotiations with potential vendors for the building. It will be a type of fast food restaurant and will be in one of the flex space buildings in River Ridge on the corner of International Dr. and Logistics Ave.

River Ridge has noticed a need for more restaurants in the area for employees and is addressing it by opening negotiations for one.

From time to time we have inquiries from the companies that have people who try to go out to have lunch and they would like more opportunities closer in proximity, said Jerry Acy, River Ridge Development Authority's executive director.