River Riders win in extras; Doughboys, Flyboys pick up road victories

(WJHL) – A pair of Appalachian League clubs had the night off on Friday, but the rest of the teams were back at it to open the weekend.

In Elizabethton, the visitors from Kingsport opened up an early 3-0 lead. But, the Riders scored two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, as the game went tied into extras.

The home squad would hold on to win the extra-innings tiebreak over the Axmen in a 6-6 contest.

Nico Newhan led Kingsport with 3 RBI on a pair of hits, while three other Axmen also tallied two base knocks each in the loss. The River Riders applied pressure on the base paths in the win, drawing 14 total walks.

OTHER SCORES:

Doughboys 9, Ridge Runners 5

Flyboys 17, River Turtles 6

