River Riders turn the tides in JC; Axmen win again in KPT

(WJHL) – There were a handful of Sunday seven-inning battles across the Appalachian League to close out the weekend.

In Johnson City, Elizabethton did its damage late to scrap out a 5-3 victory over the Doughboys. Just six hits for both squads on the night – but the River Riders made theirs count with five RBI.

Colin Murphy earned his first win on the mound Sunday, pitching 5.0 strong innings, allowing no runs on just two hits.

A five-run first inning game the Axmen all the fuel it needed for a 7-2 victory over the State Liners.

Nico Newhan and Sebastian Pisacreta both drove in a pair of runs for Kingsport in the victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Ridge Runners 6*, Flyboys 6 (BLU wins extra-innings tiebreaker)

