River Riders secure first win of 2024 Appy League season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The previously-winless River Riders secured a victory in front of the home fans on Saturday night, topping previously-unbeaten Bristol, 6-4.

Tyler Zedalis cracked his third homer of the young season for the State Liners, giving them a 2-1 edge in the third inning. However, Elizabethton answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half, taking a 3-2 lead.

Colin Sloan cracked the game wide open in the seventh inning with a 3-RBI double, pushing the advantage to 6-2. Bristol scored two more runs in the eighth on a fielding error to round out the scoring.

OTHER SCORES:

Tri-State 11, Kingsport 0

Danville 7, Greeneville 6

Johnson City 9, Burlington 1

