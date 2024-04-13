River Queens take fifth at Jesse Day Invitational

Apr. 12—DAVENPORT — It was a loaded field on Thursday night as Davenport North hosted its Jesse Day Invitational down at Brady Street Stadium.

With 11 girls teams taking to the track and 10 boys teams, it was an eventful day. The Clinton girls team totaled 90 points for a fifth-place finish. Central DeWitt's girls took eighth with 43 points.

The River Queens got another dominant performance out of Camryn Sattler who took first in the 1500 meter run with a 4:53.58. She was once again 10 seconds in front of the next closest runner.

Sescie Haan, who came straight from tennis over at Assumption High School, was able to get another victory in the 400 meter hurdles, timing out at 1:11.05.

Elle Lonergan had another strong day in the high jump, clearing 5'2" for a third-place finish. Joselyn Petersen, another sophomore, placed fifth in the long jump, launching herself 15'1".

Capping off the individual performances, Julia Suessmith and MaLaya Irons placed fourth and fifth in the 400 meter dash with times of 1:09.09 and 1:11.98, respectively.

The relays were kind to the Queens on Thursday as Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Aumree Russell and Kanijah Angel took first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.44 seconds.

Angel, Nielsen, Carryn Sattler and Camryn Sattler took care of business in the distance medley, running a 4:19.77 for a first place finish.

Carryn Sattler, Claire Unke, Suessmith and Camryn Sattler notched a second place finish in the 4x400, pushing for a 4:22.12.

Closing things for the Queens, Emerson Jensen, Malli, Jayda Skiff and Carryn Sattler were able to grab the Queens six points, placing third in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:59.76.

Staying with the girls, Central DeWitt was led by Mariasia Hardy, Brianna Clark, Julia Fielding and Marie Klostermann who took third in the 4x200 meter relay with a combined time of 1:55.28.

Individually, Hardy also got the Sabers their only other third-place finish. This one came in the long jump, jumping 16' 1.5".

Sticking with the Sabers but heading to the boys side of things. Central DeWitt was able to tally up 96.28 points for a fifth-place finish on Thursday night.

The Sabers were able to do well out on the track, bringing home one first-place finish coming in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles as Tristan Rheingans, Ayden McManus, Jameson Gregoire and Abe Krukow combined for a 1:02.53. Krukow also took third in the 400 meter hurdles, running a time of 1:00.38.

Brady Freeman and Ben Zimmer were able to grab second and third place in the 800 meter run, running respective times of 2:09.39 and 2:10.51.

Kyle Olson ran well once again in the 3200 meter run, taking third with a 10:30.73. His older brother Caleb took fourth in the 1500 meter run, finishing in 4:51.52.

Colton Sullivan, Michael Palmer, Alex Brown and Rheingans were able to secure another second place finish at the mid point of the meet, running a 1:30.58 in the 4x200 meter relay. Caleb Olson, Brown, Nathan Butler and Rheingans grabbed one more top three finish, this one in the 4x400 with a combined time of 3:30.73.

Closing out the meet, the Clinton River Kings grabbed eighth with 35.28 points.

They had a nice showing in the distance medley, taking second place as Jace Hellweg, Jakobe Worrels, Kaleb Soppe and Ed Weiner ran a 3:56.22.

Individually, Terry Liggins had the spotlight on the day with a fourth place time in the 100 meter dash. He ran a 11.53.

Clinton will host its renowned Gateway Classic on Tuesday as it welcomes 13 other schools to the River King and Queen Athletic Complex.