River Queens down Davenport Central indoors 8-1

Apr. 3—CLINTON — Cindy Rasche, the head coach of the Clinton girls tennis team, has her squad at 2-0 to start the season after defeating Davenport Central 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Due to the rain/snow fall their match was moved inside to the River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Complex. Typically, when played out doors, they play two out of three sets. However, on Tuesday they played a first to eight game pro set.

"It's great to be able to go inside when the snow is flying," Rasche said. "It's never fun to shorten matches but it is still better than not getting it in at all."

Sescie Haan got Clinton started at the number one position once again, defeating Kelly Lowe 8-1. Maddie Rowden followed suit with an 8-1 victory at the number two slot, taking down Hailey Ross.

The freshman, Elizabeth Grinnall continued to be impressive, completing an 8-0 sweep over Central's Netty Kanter.

Katie Atkinson stayed true at the fourth spot, taking down Ruby Sierra 8-2 while her teammate Lou Gonzales defeated Meyah Frazier 8-4.

Rounding out singles was Nora Brown who got the 8-3 victory over Emma Banks.

In doubles, Haan and Rowden worked well together, picking up the win 8-1 over Lowe and Ross. Clinton's Grinall and Atkinson also got an 8-1 victory, theirs over Kanter and Sierra.

Davenport Central's Meyah and Frazier secured their only victory of the day in a close 9-7 win over Clinton's Gonzales and Brown.

The River Queens are set to host Muscatine on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.