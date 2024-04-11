River Queen tennis keeps rolling against North Scott

Apr. 10—ELDRIDGE — After an exciting first place finish at the Top Gun Girl's Tennis Invitational in Waterloo on Saturday, the River Queens used that confidence against MAC foe North Scott on Tuesday.

Sescie Haan got things started at the number one position, winning in two sets 6-3 and 4-1 over North Scott's Maddie Jepsen. The Lancers got their lone win at the number two spot as Olive Khoury defeated Maddie Rowden 6-2 and 6-4.

Elizabeth Grinnall stayed sharp at the three spot, getting a win over Kaci Johnson 6-3 and 6-1. Katie Atkinson was able to grind out a three set match, winning the tiebreaker 10-3 over North Scott's Sydney Groene.

In the fifth singles match of the day, Lou Gonzales also went three sets, winning the tiebreaker 10-5 over Madison Wilshusen. Nora Brown closed out singles with a sweep 7-6 and 6-3.

In doubles Rowden bounced back with Haan to sweep 6-1 and 6-3. Grinnall and Atkinson won their first match 6-3 and squeaked out the second set 7-6.

Rounding out the day was Gonzales and Joise Srp who handled their match with ease, winning 6-0 and 6-1.

Clinton improves to 4-0 to start the year and will play at Assumption on Thursday at 4 p.m.

"It could be a very exciting season if we all believe in one team with one dream," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said.