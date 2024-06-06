River Plate Targeting Ex Arsenal & Man United Veteran On A Free Transfer From Inter Milan

River Plate Targeting Ex Arsenal & Man United Veteran On A Free Transfer From Inter Milan

River Plate are considering Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez a target on a free transfer this summer transfer window.

This according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, via FCInterNews.

Sanchez has now played his last match for Inter.

The 35-year-old only re-joined the Nerazzurri on a one-year deal when he made the surprise return from Marseille last summer.

And Sanchez will leave the San Siro via the same route that he came. A free transfer when his contract expires.

And that will come in less than a month. Sanchez’s deal runs until the end of the current month.

That means that the former Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona veteran will be free to choose his next club.

And there is no shortage of interest in Sanchez’s signature.

European sides like Real Betis have shown an interest in signing the 35-year-old.

However, Sanchez could also return to South America. And there is one of the veteran’s former clubs that would be interested in bringing him back, reports TyC.

River Plate Targeting Inter Milan Forward Alexis Sanchez On Free Transfer

According to TyC, Argentine giants River Plate have been in contact with Sanchez and his representatives for a few months now.

River have been aiming to convince the Inter forward to make a return to South America.

TyC report that Sanchez’s preference has been to stay in European football. Therefore, so far he has not really opened up to the idea of re-joining River.

Nevertheless, the broadcaster anticipate, River’s interest in Sanchez very much remains.

Therefore, things could depend on what sort of offers emerge for Sanchez from European teams.

If the right club comes in with an offer and is able to meet the Chilean’s wage demands, then that may well be his priority.

However, River also remain ready to try and lure Sanchez back to the Argentine league.