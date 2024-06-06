River Plate ready to trigger Real Betis star’s release clause

Argentine heavyweights River Plate are giving serious consideration to activating the release clause of a leading member of the defensive ranks at Real Betis.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Argentine outlet TyC Sports, who point towards Germán Pezzella as the player in question.

Veteran defender Pezzella for his part departed Spain to link up with the Argentine national team earlier this week.

As part of as much, the World Cup winner held an interview with Olé, during which he made clear his interest in one day returning to his home country, to reunite with the aforementioned River Plate:

“My story at River, because of how it happened before I left, leaves me with things inside and a certain wound to heal…”

And the brass at the Estadio Monumental, it would appear, are equally keen on linking back up with their former defender.

As per the aforementioned TyC Sports, River are simply ‘waiting for Pezzella’s okay to deposit the Argentine’s termination clause’.

The clause in question is understood to come somewhere in the region of €4-5 million, as per the terms of Pezzella’s most recent Betis contract renewal.

