River Plate Pushing To Sign Inter Milan Outcast

River Plate are pushing to sign out-of-favour Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that the 29-year-old is a target for the Argentine giants in addition to Franco Carboni.

Correa’s loan spell with Marseille is now at an end.

The 29-year-old’s time in Ligue 1 was hardly better than the two seasons that he spent with Inter.

Correa was unable to score or assist a goal for Marseille, rarely featuring from the start.

And because the French side did not qualify for next season’s Champions League, there was no obligation for them to sign Correa on a permanent basis once the Argentine’s loan deal expires.

That leads to the question of where Correa will go next.

The former Lazio, Sevilla, and Sampdoria forward is hardly a player in Inter’s plans for next season.

And Correa’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs until the end of next June. Therefore, they are aiming to sell him once and for all this summer.

There have been some links as far as possible destinations for Correa this summer.

Istanbul-based duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both reportedly see the Argentine as a target.

And then Serie A new boys Como have registered an interest in signing Correa, according to reports from earlier in the summer.

Then there have been the persistent links to the Saudi Pro League for Correa.

However, reports the Gazzetta, a return to Argentina could also be on the cards for the Inter forward.

The newspaper report that Argentine giants River want to sign the 29-year-old. And in the last few days, they have been ramping up their efforts to make a deal happen.

That would be in addition to 21-year-old Inter wingback Franco Carboni, who River also see as a target.