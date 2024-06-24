River Plate Keen On 18-Month Loan Deal For Inter Milan Wingback

River Plate are keen on signing Inter Milan wingback Franco Carboni on an eighteen-month loan deal this summer.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet report that the 21-year-old is strongly considering the move, and that negotiations could be wrapped up within 48 hours.

Argentine youth team international Carboni spent last season on loan with Monza and then Ternana.

Carboni joined the Brianzoli on loan during the January transfer window of the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old had been playing on loan with Cagliari for the first half of the campaign. The Rossoblu had signed Carboni on loan during the summer transfer window in 2022.

Carboni made thirteen appearances for the Sardinians in Serie B, as they won promotion straight back to Serie A after having been relegated from the top flight last season.

However, the Argentine made the switch to Monza in Serie A in the January window.

Reportedly, Inter considered the lack of playing time at Cagliari that he’d been getting to be a major factor in deciding on a different solution for Carboni.

Monza signed Carboni on an initial loan deal. The Lombard team had a purchase option on the Argentine worth €7 million.

Then, Inter had a buyback clause worth €8.5 million had Monza exercised their option.

River Plate Keen On Loaning Franco Carboni

Then last January, Carboni was on the move again. Once again, playing time was the main factor.

The Argentine made the switch to Ternana in Serie B.

There, Carboni featured regularly. He made a total of nineteen appearances over the second half of the campaign in the league.

Now, Carboni is once again looking for a new club.

And according to FCIN, Argentine giants River Plate have approached Inter and Carboni’s representatives about a possible loan deal.

River want to sign the 21-year-old on an eighteen-month loan deal.

According to FCIN, Carboni is open to the move. And River are hoping to seal the deal in the next 48 hours or so.

Alternatively, Salernitana and Modena are interested in loaning Carboni. The latter in the event that they sell Domagoj Bradaric this summer.