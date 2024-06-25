River Plate Eager To Sign Inter Milan Outcast – But Price Tag An Obstacle

Argentine giants River Plate are eager to sign out-of-favour forward Joaquin Correa from Inter Milan.

This according to Argentine newspaper Cronica, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that the Argentine’s price tag means it would likely have to be a loan, however, which Inter are not keen on.

Correa’s loan spell with Marseille is now at an end.

The 29-year-old’s time in Ligue 1 was hardly better than the two seasons that he spent with Inter.

Correa was unable to score or assist a goal for Marseille, rarely featuring from the start.

And because the French side did not qualify for next season’s Champions League, there was no obligation for them to sign Correa on a permanent basis once the Argentine’s loan deal expires.

That leads to the question of where Correa will go next.

The former Lazio, Sevilla, and Sampdoria forward is hardly a player in Inter’s plans for next season.

And Correa’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs until the end of next June. Therefore, they are aiming to sell him once and for all this summer.

There have been some links as far as possible destinations for Correa this summer.

Istanbul-based duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both reportedly see the Argentine as a target.

And then Serie A new boys Como have registered an interest in signing Correa, according to reports from earlier in the summer.

Then there have been the persistent links to the Saudi Pro League for Correa.

But River Plate are also keen on the out-of-favour Inter striker.

According to Cronica, River have been pushing to sign Correa in recent days.

However, the problem would be that a fee for the 29-year-old would be out of the Argentine club’s price range.

Inter reportedly would want at least €8-10 million to sell Correa.

And that would not be feasible for River.

Therefore, the Argentine giants would want to take Correa on loan.

But the fact that the 29-year-old’s contract with Inter runs out at the end of next June means that they would have to extend it in order to send him out on another loan.

And the Nerazzurri are hardly keen to do that.