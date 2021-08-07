River Park theft suspects shoot at security guards during pursuit, police say
The Fresno Police Department says around 5:30 pm, the guards were following up on a theft at the Old Navy in the shopping center.
The Fresno Police Department says around 5:30 pm, the guards were following up on a theft at the Old Navy in the shopping center.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
‘Who is going to see two of their kids kidnapped and murdered and then do anything to put the rest of their family at risk? Nobody is going to do that,’ defence lawyer says
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
A teenage mother has been jailed for nine years after leaving her baby daughter alone for six days while she partied to celebrate her 18th birthday.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said Friday. The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo. “We take every complaint seriously,” Albany County Undersheriff William Rice said Friday.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.
The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.
Two women who were recorded on video stealing a 7-year-old boy's "Make America Great Again" hat and accosting his Trump-supporting family pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges on Monday, including hate crimes.
Last month’s incident involving veteran cornerback Richard Sherman arose by all appearances from mental-health challenges with which he has been dealing. As reported by Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times, the issues date back to at least December 2020. In the middle of that month, Sherman’s family removed four handguns and a semiautomatic rifle from [more]
Joseph Jiminez told the Riverside Press-Enterprise in a jailhouse interview that "voices" saying his loved ones would be killed led to the shooting.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
The wife of one of four people killed in an attack at a North Dakota property management firm has testified at trial that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest
West African banded cobra has not been yet foundMembers of public warned not to approach snake The west African banded cobra is considered shy and and rarely bites humans. But its bite can be fatal. Photograph: Grand Prairie police It can’t claim to be native to Grand Prairie, Texas, but a 6ft west African banded cobra was believed on Friday still to be roaming through the city of almost 200,000 on the outskirts of Dallas after escaping from its owner’s house. The city released a public warning
The Streatham terror attacker was “one of the most dangerous individuals” police had ever investigated, an inquest has heard.