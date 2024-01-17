River Monsters excited to represent Beaver County in Union Hockey League

The Pittsburgh River Monsters play their home games at the Beaver County Ice Arena in Brady's Run Park. The River Monsters play in the Union Hockey League.

BRIGHTON TWP. – Pittsburgh’s newest hockey team can be found in Beaver County.

The Pittsburgh River Monsters, a semi-professional team in the Union Hockey League, are based out of the Beaver County Ice Arena located at Brady’s Run Park. The team offers the area another chance to see high-level hockey.

“This is very exciting for the county,” River Monsters head coach Tristan Wenzig said. “I am so excited to be a part of this.”

Wenzig, a Center High School graduate, is longtime fixture in the local hockey scene, having played and coached at various levels. When he joined the River Monsters organization as head coach, he helped find the team its permanent home at Brady’s Run. The rink and the community have embraced the River Monsters.

“The community has been second to none. They are absolutely amazing,” said River Monsters captain Kurt Schmidt, a Bethel Park graduate. “Our first game in the preseason, we were stunned with how may came to watch us. It’s a testament to the people in the area who want to come see some exciting hockey. The rink has gone above and beyond to help us out with everything, too.”

That includes allowing alcohol sales for River Monsters games. Those were approved in time for the team’s regular-season opener on Saturday.

“One of the great things that has happened is that we got the county commissioners and the rink to approve us for beer sales. We sold the first-ever beer in Beaver County Ice Arena history. That was a big step,” Wenzig said. “Zooky’s Sports Tavern is sponsoring us and they sold beer at the game. We have Philly Originals sponsoring us and they sold subs at the game. It’s nice having local businesses being a part of this.

“We have had a spectacular showing for crowds. I think we had 150 presold tickets for the opener and a lot of people walking up to buy tickets at the door,” he continued. “We probably had about 300 people in the stands, which has been our average in the preseason. The rink can hold up to 800-850 people. We’re trying to get a sellout at some point. We’d love that.”

The Pittsburgh River Monsters play their home games at the Beaver County Ice Arena in Brady's Run Park. The River Monsters play in the Union Hockey League.

The River Monsters, who opened with an 6-2 win over the Niagara Falls Buffalos, have a talent-laden roster littered with players ranging from 18-37. All have junior or collegiate hockey experience.

“We’re all happy just to have a chance to play more hockey,” Schmidt said. “It’s really cool because we all have different backgrounds and everything.”

The River Monsters draw players from all over Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. Players drive from as far as Erie and Johnstown to play.

“I love it. We’re a great group. We put all of our effort into our games and we enjoy it,” said winger Jordan Hufman, a South Fayette product. “The community has really helped build up this team. We have a great fan base. We make it a fun night.”

That means plenty of goals, but also plenty of hits and fights as well.

“We pretty much play by ECHL rules,” Wenzig said. “There’s skill out there and you’re getting to see more fights than you would in an NHL game. I have a really talented team. The league has said we might be the team to beat this year.”

While players have an opportunity to earn some money based off ticket and merchandise sales, they’re really playing for the love of the game. They all have separate jobs, but come together for a once practice per week and weekend games – because that’s what hockey players do.

“When you’re a hockey player, you’re a hockey player. You can’t take that out of your system,” Wenzig said. “You want to compete.”

The Union Hockey League, in its inaugural season, features 12 teams split into two divisions. North Shore, Boston, Niagara Falls, Norfolk, Holyoke and Hudson Valley are in the Eastern Division, while Soo, Motor City, Sun Prairie, Toledo and West Michigan join the River Monsters in the Western Division. Teams play a 20-game schedule and begin playoffs in April.

“The league is meant for the working man, which is great,” Schmidt said. “It’s very exciting to have everybody come together from the area. I’ve played with and against some of them before at different levels.”

And, this team gives players, who spent most of their careers playing away from home, a chance for families and friends to see them hit the ice for something other than a recreational league.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to represent Pittsburgh in any way. I am glad we’ve been able to come together and put such a good team on the ice,” Schmidt said. “I know a lot of guys are more excited that their kids get to watch them play now. I thought my playing days were done, so it’s very exciting to play in front of friends and family again.”

Wenzig and the River Monsters are intent on keeping the atmosphere exciting for all in attendance and engage the community. Former Penguins goaltender Ken Wregget dropped the ceremonial first puck and was on hand to sign autographs at the team’s opener. More celebrity guests are scheduled, too. Daniel Plakosh of the Beaver County Badgers served as the junior starter for the opener.

“That’s a local youth hockey club that supports us, so we wanted to get them involved and show our appreciation to them. We want to give these kids something some cool opportunities,” Wenzig said. “Daniel was the junior starter and he got to come out and stand on the blue line for the national anthem and he absolutely loved it.”

It didn’t take long for the fans to embrace the River Monsters.

“Kids were lined up by the locker room doors after the game waiting for autographs from the players. It was amazing,” Wenzig said. “Our logo is a fish. Somebody threw a fish onto the ice after our first goal. Hopefully, that’ll be a tradition every game where we can get somebody to throw a fish on the ice.

“What we’d like to do is to get our fans more involved with the players during intermissions, sort of like how the Savanna Bananas do in baseball. We want to do something fun and make it more interactive,” he continued. “We’re looking at more things to do in the future. We have some other big names that are probably going to come out and drop the puck for us and do some autographs. There’s a chance we’ll have Al Iafrate at a game and Eddie Johnston, too. We have some pretty special events coming up.”

River Monsters games are profitable for the community as well, even after the final whistle.

“The fact we’re having different vendors sponsor us to sell food and beer is great. It’s a huge hit for the county,” Wenzig said. “We’re bringing in teams from outside the state. Niagara’s team ended up staying here overnight in a hotel and went to Zooky’s after the game. So, we’re generating revenue from outside the state, which is great.”

While the River Monsters are in the beginning of their season, Wenzig is always looking to add players to his roster. Interested players may contact him at Coachwenzig.pghrivermonsters@gmail.com

“We’re still looking for talented players to try out. This is a semi-pro team, so nobody’s spot is guaranteed. If someone is better than a guy in the lineup, then that’s who will play,” he said. “We’re always keeping an eye open for local talent and anyone who wants to keep playing competitive hockey.”

The River Monsters return to action this weekend with a two-game home set against the Western Michigan Sentinels, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Brady’s Run.

“If you live in Beaver County, it won’t take you as long to get to these games as it would going to a Penguins game. Plus, it’s way less expensive,” Wenzig said. “It’s great entertainment.”

For more information on the River Monsters, visit their Facebook page at Pittsburgh River Monsters Hockey Club.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: River Monsters excited to represent Beaver County in Union Hockey League