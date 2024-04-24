River Kings take sixth at Dave Matthews Invitational

Apr. 23—MUSCATINE — The Clinton River Kings had a nice day out at the Dave Matthews Invitational at Muscatine on Monday night.

Clinton was highlighted by Jace Hellweg, Jakobe Worrels, Kaleb Soppe and Ed Weiner who were able to take first in the distance medley behind their combined 3:54.79.

Bryant Lee, Jordan Coleman, Worrels and Hellweg ran well in the 4x400 meter relay as well, taking second with a 3:36.79. Lee, Coleman, Tytus Wright and Terry Liggins also got second in the 4x200 meter run with a 1:32.61. They were one second off of first place.

Wright, Lee, Liggins and Coleman capped off the relays with a third place finish in the 4x100, finishing in 45.01 seconds.

Individually, Liggins ran well in the 100 meter dash, taking second place with an 11.70. Wright later took fourth in the 200 meter dash, running a time of 23.76 seconds.

Finally, out in the field events, junior Trevor Cameron and senior Marcus Steen did well. Cameron took third in the shot put with a throw of 42-09 while Steen took fifth in the discus throw with a 132-04.

The Kings will host their lone meet next Thursday, May 2 when they hold the MAC Championship at the River King and Queen Sports Complex.