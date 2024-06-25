River Kings go deep in win over Camanche

Jun. 24—CAMANCHE — Clinton senior Ethan Bentley helped power the River Kings to a 9-5 win over the Storm on Saturday afternoon. The right fielder showed off the power with a two-run homer in the sixth inning to extend their lead.

Bentley's home run was the first for the Kings this season and could be the power spark that Clinton needs to get going.

Hunter Lawrence, the Kings leader in batting average, got Clinton on the board first with an RBI single that scored Bentley in the top of the first inning.

Camanche responded immediately off the bat of senior Bryce Buckley who hammered a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first to dead centerfield that bounced off the softball field's backstop.

His teammate, Cayden Allen, followed him up with a solo shot of his own to make it back to back home runs and give the Storm a 2-1 lead.

Ayden Wiebers and Owen Hugunin made a big time play for the Kings in the bottom of the second, rolling a double play to end the second inning and escape a jam.

After Hugunin walked and Kinnick Belitz singled, the Kings were in prime position to add to their lead in the third inning. Tayton Castle drove in a run on a sacrifice fly before an errant throw bounced off of Belitz's helmet and went out of play, allowing him to advance to home plate for the 3-2 lead.

Clinton scored two more runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-2.

Bentley's home run highlighted a three-run sixth inning for Clinton. However, the Storm were able to get all three runs back with two of them coming off the bat of Thomas Blomme. It was 8-5 heading into the seventh.

The Kings added one more insurance run in the seventh and the pitching held on for the 9-5 win.

Up Next

Clinton (2-19) plays a doubleheader at Davenport West (9-18) on Monday night and will play at Northeast (13-6) on Wednesday night beginning at 5 p.m.

Camanche (2-15) will host Easton Valley (8-8) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for their Senior Night.